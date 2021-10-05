BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $54.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $43.81. 180,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,313. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

