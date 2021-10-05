Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.88

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.88 and traded as high as C$3.96. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 101,853 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.44.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

