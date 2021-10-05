Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.56.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BKI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.54. 3,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,628. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,676,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,608,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,194,000 after purchasing an additional 281,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

