Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 66.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,805.50 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

