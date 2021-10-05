BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,882,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Huntsman worth $341,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 280,603 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,474,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

