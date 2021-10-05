BlackRock Inc. Has $347.89 Million Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,685,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.59% of Kennametal worth $347,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kennametal by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,751,000 after purchasing an additional 161,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after acquiring an additional 294,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 132,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 103,485 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares during the period.

KMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

NYSE KMT opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

