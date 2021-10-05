BlackRock Inc. Has $365.63 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,266,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.93% of Boise Cascade worth $365,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $16,257,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $8,655,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $8,272,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $5,995,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

