BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,417,128 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,405,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,417,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.63% of Mercury Systems worth $358,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 632,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,896,000 after buying an additional 153,658 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,409,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2,593.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

