BlackRock Inc. Sells 34,545 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,315,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,545 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.72% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $338,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 46.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 79.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

FFBC stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.