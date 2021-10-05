BlackRock Inc. Sells 598,244 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,312,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Big Lots worth $350,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 68.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.90.

Shares of BIG opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

