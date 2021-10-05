BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by 29.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NYSE:BKT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 133,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,141. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $6.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.13% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

