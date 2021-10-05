BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MFL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,441. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.