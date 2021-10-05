BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MQY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 104,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,942. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.68% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $29,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

