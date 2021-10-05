BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MQY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 104,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,942. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
