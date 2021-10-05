Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE BCX opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,445,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 233,958 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 54.3% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 151,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 53,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at $101,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

