Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Update

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the August 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BLDE opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.85.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
BLDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
