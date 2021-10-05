Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,289 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after buying an additional 240,413 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,169,000 after acquiring an additional 184,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

