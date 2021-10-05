Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 426 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

Shares of QRVO opened at $163.99 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.56 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.96 and its 200-day moving average is $184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

