Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.31% of Albireo Pharma worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 697,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of ALBO opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

ALBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.