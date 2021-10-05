Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,125 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,434,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,185,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,752,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.59. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

