Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 71.50% from the company’s current price.

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.