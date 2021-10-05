Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

BE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

