Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

NYSE:BVH opened at $26.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.38 million, a PE ratio of 140.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $6,015,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 151.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.