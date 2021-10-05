BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CTS were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CTS by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CTS by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CTS stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.69. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

