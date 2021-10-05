BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $461,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,713 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

