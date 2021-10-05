BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $518,000 Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

GCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

GCP opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

