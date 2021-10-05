BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,686 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ichor were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 38.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,399 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 634,980 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 160.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 304,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 28.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 98,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.24.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,093,170. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.