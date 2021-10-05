BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 31.0% in September

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.48.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.83%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.