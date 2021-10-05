Bob’s Repair Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,752.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $15,752.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.46 or 0.08517937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00053839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00283572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00113624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

