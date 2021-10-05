Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

NYSE BCC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.66. 300,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 394.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

