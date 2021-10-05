BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $92.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

