Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Bombardier (TSE:BBD) from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bombardier from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Bombardier has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

