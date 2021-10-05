Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Insider Buys £11,000 in Stock

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Simon Stilwell acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

Simon Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Simon Stilwell purchased 100,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

On Monday, September 27th, Simon Stilwell acquired 50,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

Shares of Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.48. Bonhill Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

BONH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.