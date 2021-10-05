Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 370%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $849,682.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,960.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Boot Barn by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $92.93. The company had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,912. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $99.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

