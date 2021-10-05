Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,009 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.70% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $80,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

