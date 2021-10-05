Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

NYSE BAH opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Truist lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.88.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

