Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,653. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

