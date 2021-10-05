Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,887 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.31% of Universal Health Services worth $288,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

