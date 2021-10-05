Boston Partners Has $217.78 Million Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369,277 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 5.26% of TEGNA worth $217,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TEGNA by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 172.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 100.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in TEGNA by 1,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,140,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TEGNA by 894.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,018,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 916,333 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

