Boston Partners Purchases 121,819 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,819 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.40% of Alaska Air Group worth $181,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.