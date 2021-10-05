Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,239,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $173,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

