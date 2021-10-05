Boston Partners Reduces Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839,362 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 946,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.56% of eBay worth $269,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 61.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 63.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.