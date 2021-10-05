Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,265,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 25,826 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $188,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

