Boston Partners Sells 1,379,114 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379,114 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $211,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,263,000 after acquiring an additional 616,418 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,858,000 after acquiring an additional 569,337 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 166.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 800,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after acquiring an additional 500,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $31,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

NYSE:WH opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $81.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

