Boston Partners Sells 158,268 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,382,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 158,268 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $320,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 142,568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 292,428 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 867.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 522,857 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

