Boston Partners Sells 18,493 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.91% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $196,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.06 and a 200 day moving average of $120.42. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

