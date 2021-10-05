Boston Partners Sells 505,980 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 505,980 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.53% of The Progressive worth $303,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Progressive by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

