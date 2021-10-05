BP’s (BP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BP. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on BP and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on BP to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of BP opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP in the third quarter worth about $5,316,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BP by 3,802.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 226,712 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 316.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 13.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 19,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

