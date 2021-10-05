Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,400 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the August 31st total of 424,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,484.8 days.
Shares of Brambles stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. Brambles has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $10.98.
Brambles Company Profile
