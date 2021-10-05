Brandon W. Green Sells 8,755 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $34,582.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.04 million, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 211.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth $54,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.