BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

BRSD opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £20.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30. BrandShield Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.37.

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

