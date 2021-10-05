BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
BRSD opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £20.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30. BrandShield Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.37.
